Fertilizer Additives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fertilizer Additives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers fertilizer additives market analysis and every facet of the fertilizer additives market research. As per TBRC’s fertilizer additives market forecast, the fertilizer additives market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.47 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.9% through the forecast period.

Rise in demand for agricultural commodities is driving the fertilizer additives market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include KAO Corporation, Novochem Group, Clariant, Solvay, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., ArrMaz, Chemipol, Forbon Technology, Michelman, Inc., Tolsa Group, Dorf Ketal, Corteva Agriscience.

Fertilizer Additives Market Segments

1) By Type: Dust Control Agents, Anti-Caking Agents, Anti-Foam Agents, Granulation Aids, Colorants, Corrosion Inhibitors, and Hydrophobing Agents

2) By Form: Granular, Prilled, Powdered

3) By Application: Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Sulfate, Triple Superphosphate, Other Applications

This type of additives are a type of chemical additive or material that is mixed with fertilizers such as urea, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and others to improve the quality and performance of the fertilizers. It is also used to prevent the loss of important macro- and micronutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, manganese, and iron, from soil and the environment. Farmers widely use it to develop healthy, nutrient-dense crops and ensure soil fertility in the long run.

