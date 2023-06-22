Ministries and localities get new budget for development

VIETNAM, June 22 - HÀ NỘI — More than VNĐ13.3 trillion (US$568 million) will be allocated to ministries, and central and local agencies to implement projects under the Socio-economic Recovery and Development Programme between 2021 and 2025.

The move came after the National Assembly (NA) approved on Thursday morning the Resolution on allocating capital levels for tasks and projects under the Socio-economic Recovery and Development Programme. This adjusts the medium-term public investment plan funded by the central budget capital for the 2021-25 period and allocates capital to an investment plan of the central budget for the National Target Programme in 2023.

Over 96 per cent of NA deputies voted in favour of the resolution.

Under the resolution, the People's Committee of Ninh Thuận Province was tasked to urgently complete investment procedures for an infrastructure investment project to stabilise people's lives in Phước Dinh Commune, Thuận Nam District and Vĩnh Hải Commune, Ninh Hải District with a budget of VNĐ273 billion ($11.6 million) from the programme.

Besides this, the resolution also will allocate more than VNĐ25.9 trillion ($1.1 billion) of the remaining capital to ministries, central agencies and localities.

More than VNĐ24.5 trillion ($1 billion) previously allocated to the Ministry of Transport will be transferred to the ten localities of Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk, Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, An Giang and Đồng Tháp.

The transport ministry was ordered to urgently complete investment procedures for the railway connection project between Lào Cai Station and Hà Khẩu Bắc Station with a working capital of VNĐ700 billion ($29.8 million) from the medium-term public investment plan of the central budget in the 2021-25 period.

The NA also decided to allocate VNĐ1.2 trillion ($51.2 million) of the central budget this year for the national target programmes to ministries, central agencies and localities.

Of which, it will allocate VNĐ188 billion ($8 million) for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas and more than VNĐ1 trillion ($42.6 million) for the national target programme on building new-style rural areas.

The Government was asked to review and promote guiding documents to implement the three national target programmes to ensure their effectiveness. — VNS