Electrocoating Market Size Expected To Reach $6.02 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s “Electrocoating Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electrocoating market forecast, the electrocoating market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global electrocoating industry is due to the increase in demand for electric vehicles. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest electrocoating market share. Major electrocoating companies include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., B L Downey Co. Llc, BASF SE, Burkard Industries Inc., LCI Industries, Electro-Coatings of Iowa Inc., Greenkote PLC, Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd..
Electrocoating Market Segments
●By Type: Cathodic, Anodic
●By Equipment: Curing System, Coating And Dispensing Systems, Handling Systems, Inspection System, Other Equipments
●By Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Automotive Parts And Accessories, Heavy-Duty Equipment, Appliances, Other Applications
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Electrocoating refers to the immersion wet paint finishing process that uses electric current to coat a metal with another metal through the process of hydrolysis, which helps the electrical current deposit paint on a surface. It also helps to give thickness to objects. The electrocoating market is used in industries to coat a wide range of metal components.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Electrocoating Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electrocoating Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
