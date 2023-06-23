Marine Engines Market Untapped Growth Opportunities by Key Players- Volvo Penta, Cummins, Deutz AG
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Caterpillar Inc. (United States), Volvo Penta (Sweden), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany), Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), Cummins Inc. (United States), Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (United Kingdom), Deutz AG (Germany), Mercury Marine (United States).
Definition
The marine engines market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and maintenance of engines specifically designed for marine vessels. Marine engines are used to propel various types of watercraft, including commercial ships, recreational boats, naval vessels, and offshore platforms.
Major Highlights of the Global Marine Engines Market report released by HTF MI
Global Marine Engines Market Breakdown by Type (Two Stroke, Four Stroke) by Engine (Propulsion Engine, Auxillary Engine) by Power Range (0 – 10000 HP, 10000 – 20000 HP, 20000 – 30000 HP, 30000 – 40000 HP) by Fuel Type (Heavy Fuel Oil, Intermediate Fuel Oil, Marine Diesel Oil, Marine Gas Oil) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Marine Engines Market Trend
• The growing popularity of using methanol as a maritime fuel is one obvious trend.
• The marine industry's increased use of dual-fuel engine technology is another noteworthy trend.
Marine Engines Market Driver
• One of the main factors is the expansion of international seaborne trade, with more and more goods being shipped via marine channels.
• The growth of the offshore oil and gas sector, which necessitates specialized vessels outfitted with strong engines for offshore exploration and production activities, is another important driver.
Marine Engines Market Challenges
• The erratic nature of the world's oil and gas prices is another issue that the marine industry.
• The industry must also overcome the difficulty of incorporating cutting-edge technology like digitalization, automation, and electrification into marine engines.
SWOT Analysis on Global Marine Engines Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Marine Engines
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Caterpillar Inc. (United States), Volvo Penta (Sweden), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany), Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), Cummins Inc. (United States), Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (United Kingdom), Deutz AG (Germany), Mercury Marine (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global Marine Engines Market Study Table of Content
Global Marine Engines Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Two Stroke, Four Stroke] in 2023
Global Marine Engines Market by Application/End Users
Global Marine Engines Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Marine Engines Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Marine Engines (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
