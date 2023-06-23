Manchin Opposes Resolution to Repeal Pistol Brace Rule

June 22, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his vote against the resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) that would prevent the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from enforcing a pistol brace rule.

“We have seen pistol braces used to commit horrific mass shootings and we must do more to keep our schools, churches and public spaces safe from gun violence without infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. I am confident the Rule strikes this important balance.

“Let me make this clear: this ATF Rule does not take away anyone’s Second Amendment rights and does not ban pistol braces in any form. Rather, the Rule clarifies that firearm manufacturers and dealers cannot circumvent life-saving protections that Congress implemented almost a century ago. This Rule does nothing to prevent any law-abiding gun owner from purchasing and keeping a pistol brace.”