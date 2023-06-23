Kid Recording Artist King Moore Drops Hit Single “Big Dreams” Remix with Young Dylan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans have been anxiously awaiting the drop of “Big Dreams Remix,” the wildly popular single from kid entertainer King Moore that gets a dynamic new cut as a result of a fresh collaboration with the charismatic Nickelodeon superstar Young Dylan. The remix drops ahead of Moore taking the stage with headliners Young Dylan and That Girl Lay Lay for the kickoff of the “On My Way Tour.” Look for Moore to light up the stage at New York’s Coney Island Ford Amphitheater on June 24.
“Big Dreams Remix” delivers the perfect blend of fun, inspiration, motivation, and catchy melodies from both King Moore, 7, and Young Dylan, 14. The two combined their unique styles and lyrical prowess to motivate and inspire listeners to pursue their dreams relentlessly.
The infectious lyrics, like “When I make it to the top we off the clock, don’t worry ‘bout the bumps keep going never stop,” delivered by King Moore, and Young Dylan’s empowering verse, “Never listen to the people if they say that it ain’t so, you just take it on your shoulder and keep moving like a soldier,” serve as anthems of determination.
King Moore is known for his unique stage presence, catchy riffs, and smooth dance moves.
Inspired by YouTube videos he’d watched at age 3, Moore began singing at age 5 and released his first single “Big Dreams” on his 7th birthday. He has over a million streams on Spotify, 440K followers on Instagram and 44K YouTube subscribers. The young musical phenom secured a distribution deal in April 2023 with Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor and part of the Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) family of companies.
Learn more about King Moore at linktr.ee/kingmoore1
Amanda Abelita
Abelita PR
Big Dreams Remix Feat. Young Dylan - (Official Music Video)