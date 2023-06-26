BOXT Premium Wine Start Up Wins Awards for Workplace and Wine
Named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work, Best Wine Club and Awarded Another Gold Medal for Rosé
I’m proud of our collaborative environment and our culture centered on responsible freedom, self-discipline, creativity, and always putting our customers at the center of everything we do.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct-to-consumer winery, BOXT, racks up awards as one of the best places to work by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ) and for its premium wine on tap earning another gold medal for Profile Nine Rosé from the American Wine Competition. BOXT also celebrates being named one of the best subscription services for its white-glove service wine club. BOXT is a female-founded, direct-to-consumer winery, on a mission to be America’s house wine, with 8 award-winning wines all expertly blended to exceed taste expectations.
— Sarah Puil, founder and CEO
BOXT was again awarded one of Austin Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work, distinguished as #3 in the micro category of 10-24 employees on June 22. ABJ surveys employees of hundreds of companies in Central Texas across six key areas: manager effectiveness, communication and resources, individual needs, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership. Companies are then ranked according to their average “Best Place to Work Score,” which measures a wide range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction.
“I’m proud of our collaborative environment and our culture centered on responsible freedom, self-discipline, creativity, and always putting our customers at the center of everything we do,” said Sarah Puil, founder and CEO. “Together, we’re building a great company. I’m thrilled that we’ve been recognized as a ‘best place to work’ and our wine club as one of Austin’s favorite memberships. The shiny, new gold medal for our Rosé is the cherry on top!”
The BOXT Profile Nine Rosé won its second gold medal at the American Fine Wine Competition’s THE Rosé Competition in Florida. Over 160 wines were evaluated and judged by a 16-member judging panel of wine industry educators, journalists and sommeliers. This is the second gold medal for the BOXT Rosé, which also won a prestigious gold at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Profile Nine is a whole cluster pressed rosé of Pinot Noir, apricot in hue and dry, it is fresh and crisp with zero grams of sugar per serving, no unwanted additives and delicate floral, citrus and strawberry notes. In total, BOXT premium wines have earned 37 awards in the last 18 months.
The Rosé also comes in a new, mini format making a great gift with a perfect, single serve glass of the gold medal-winning rosé. Each taster includes the rosé, tasting notes, access to our rosé pairings, winemaker review on how the wine goes from vine to BOXT, and a $20 BOXT gift card.
Austin Chronicle readers also just named BOXT as one of the “Best of Austin” for its no-commitment, monthly, wine club membership. BOXT membership includes shipping, a personal wine concierge, the flexibility to change wine profile, redirect shipment, pause or cancel at any time, and access to exclusive member offers and events. More than 23,000 Austin Chronicle readers voted in this year’s Best of Austin Readers Poll.
Puil will host a virtual tasting of the BOXT Profile Nine Rosé and cheese/charcuterie board workshop on July 12 at 7 pm CST with cheeseboard guru Erica Collins Johnson of Lux Boards ATX. The virtual event includes the rosé sampler, expert-led guided wine tasting and cheeseboard tutorial, recipe card with shopping list, and a gift card. Secure a spot now.
BOXT is a fully licensed and bonded winery shipping to every available state in the US. One BOXT has 50% less environmental impact than a single glass bottle, while being compostable and recyclable. In addition, BOXT plants a tree for every BOXT. As part of our mission to become America’s house wine, BOXT also has launched a wholesale program to grow awareness in new markets becoming the house wine of many bars, restaurants and salons.
Use code ROSÉFORALL for $10 off your first BOXT. (No discounts on sampler or virtual tasting.)
About BOXT:
BOXT is a female-founded and run, venture-backed winery handcrafting wines in Napa with operations based in Austin. BOXT is designing a first-of-its-kind, luxury wine experience and delivering it directly to members every month in sleek, environmentally-conscious packaging. Inspired by the simple and delicious house wines of Europe, BOXT is changing the way we all enjoy a glass at home. To learn more, visit drinkboxt.com.
