Me-Her-Us Announces Women, Money, & Leadership: A Zoom Collective Event for C-Suite Women
Me-Her-Us Founder, Sandra Wint, announces the first event in a series for Women in Leadership
We are thrilled to be hosting this event and providing C-Suite women with the knowledge and confidence they need to lead in their work and home lives.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT:
— Sandra Wint
Rebecca Temerario
events@me-her-us.com
Me-Her-Us, a support network for women, is proud to announce its upcoming virtual event, Women, Money, & Leadership: A Zoom Collective. This event is designed to help C-Suite women gain autonomy over their schedules, lead with authority, and confidently show up as leaders in their day-to-day lives.
The event will be held on June 29th, 2023, and will feature speakers Christy Harst, Sandra Wint, and Annette Garsteck. The panelists will discuss managing burnout, transitioning from corporate office to business ownership, women and finances, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in meaningful dialogue with the panelists and participants.
Me-Her-Us is committed to empowering women in business and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. This event is part of the organization's ongoing mission to create a safe and supportive space for women to connect with and empower each other.
"We are thrilled to be hosting this event and providing C-Suite women with the knowledge and confidence they need to lead in their work and home lives," said Me-Her-Us Founder and CEO, Sandra Wint. "We believe that leadership is an essential part of womanhood, and we are committed to helping ambitious women gain the skills they need to thrive in their day-to-day lives."
Women, Money, & Leadership: A Zoom Collective is free to attend and open to all female leaders.
To register, visit https://events.me-her-us.com/junevent-home.
Rebecca Temerario
Steel Tulip Creative Co.
+1 216-446-1872
events@me-her-us.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram