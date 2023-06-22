Senate Unanimously Confirms Governor Shapiro’s Nominee to Lead the Department of Corrections

Secretary Harry becomes the first woman to lead the Department

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Senate unanimously confirmed Governor Josh Shapiro’s cabinet nominee Secretary Laurel Harry to lead the Department of Corrections. A 24-year veteran of the Department, Secretary Harry began her DOC career in 1999 as a drug and alcohol treatment specialist before serving in a variety of roles while moving up the ranks, including drug and alcohol treatment specialist supervisor, unit manager, deputy superintendent, superintendent of SCI Camp Hill for 10 years, and most recently, acting western region deputy secretary. She becomes the first woman to lead the Department.

Harry graduated from the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Program in 2008 and the Leadership Development Institute in 2010. She was recognized by the PA Prison Wardens Association as the 2019 Warden of the Year. She earned her doctorate in criminal justice at California University of Pennsylvania and also holds a master’s degree in counseling and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from West Virginia University.

