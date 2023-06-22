Mini Mall Storage Offers Drive Up Storage Option In Its Wicker Avenue Location That Offers Customers Varying Sizes And Prices

Cedar Lake, Indiana – Mini Mall Storage, an established self storage company with several locations across North America, has available drive up storage units in its Wicker Avenue location for its customers based in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

The company’s drive up option allows customers to store items by driving up to the storage unit to load and unload their items and is especially useful for those who are transporting large items. The drive up units are tall, convenient, and located on the ground floor, so customers don’t have to navigate stairs or elevators. The units are offered in varying sizes at a selection of competitive prices, as well as providing additional vehicle parking for the storage of boats, RVs, and other vehicles.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “At Mini Mall Storage, we bring the convenience you expect to every facility we own. An easy and convenient experience is at the forefront of our customer service model. Rent online with our easy 5-step process or call us to reserve a unit; whether that’s a parking spot or our drive up convenience, our storage units are as accessible as it gets.”

Mini Mall Storage has been providing North America with storage options since 1977 and offers its customers, whether they are homeowners, renters, or business owners, a secure solution through the utilization of unique passcodes, expert gate systems, and a team of Storage Concierge Specialists that prioritizes customers and their belongings.

The storage units in Cedar Lake, Indiana, are provided in a large range of sizes, including 5′ x 5′ to 10′ x 30′, that cater to customers searching for a secure way to store items during home organization projects, full-scale office renovations and company relocations.

Mini Mall Storage’s drive up storage units, as well as its RV, boat, and car parking options, utilize the latest technology integrations to offer customers a safe and reliable location to protect their belongings. These security measures include:

Fully fenced properties

Call center with extended hours

Coded gate access

Illuminated facilities

Intuitive live chat service

To store items at Mini Mall Storage, customers are not required to sign a long-term contract and instead are offered month-to-month leases that allow their belongings to be stored for as little or as long as needed.

The company also offers a range of payment options, including cash, check, credit, or debit card, to ensure the storage option is as simple as possible for their customers. Furthermore, Mini Mall Storage will additionally accept an e-transfer of funds for customers who are paying their second and subsequent bills; all they have to do is speak to a member of the Mini Mall Storage team to set up recurring payments.

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and their drive up self storage units at the company’s Wicker Avenue location, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/indiana/cedar-lake/13077-wicker-blvd/.

