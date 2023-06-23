Ellenbrook, Australia – Ellen Stirling Dental Ellenbrook now offers free dental implant consultations for patients who want to learn more about their options before choosing which procedure to take. Patients can get excellent advice from the best dentists in Ellenbrook and learn more about the different types of dental implant procedures available. The team of highly experienced oral health professionals ensures that each of their patients receives individualized care and attention. Ellen Stirling Dental Ellenbrook is a trusted family dental clinic that offers excellent oral care services to patients of all ages.

Dental implants are a popular alternative to dentures and are one of the most preferred options for patients who have missing teeth and want to restore their healthy, radiant smiles. Dental implants are a great option for patients who want to replace missing teeth after extraction or tooth loss. Since there are many different tooth replacement options, it’s important that patients have all the information they need before choosing which procedure to take. Thankfully, Ellen Stirling Dental has the best dentists in Ellenbrook who offer consultations for free and make it easier for more patients to get the help and guidance they need before they get dental implants.

Overview of Dental Implant Procedures

When patients have to replace missing teeth, they can choose different tooth replacement options and dental implants are a great choice. The procedure requires dentists to embed artificial tooth structures underneath their patients’ gums. These structures sit over the gums and are supported by hard and soft tissues in the oral cavity. Dental implants are surgically implanted and bonded to ensure that the natural bone provides a good foundation for the false teeth. This is followed by an abutment that is placed on top of the dental implant where the artificial tooth is then attached.

This complex procedure can help people who want to replace missing teeth to improve their overall oral health and well-being. Missing teeth can have a significant impact on a person’s bite and affect their confidence as well. Dental implants in Ellenbrook are a great option for tooth replacement because of the natural-looking effect the implants have on a person’s smile. Ellen Stirling Dental Ellenbrook gives its patients several dental implant options to choose from.

The dental implant options available are:

Single tooth implants – This one is great for patients who are only trying to replace one missing tooth and want to replace it for aesthetics or comfort. Multiple tooth implants – This one is ideal for patients who need to replace more than one tooth. Dentists use implant-supported crowns and insert multiple implants close to each other to retain multiple crowns. Implant-supported dentures – This option gives patients dentures that have implant support instead of the ones that are supported by just gum tissue alone. All-on-4 dental implants – This type of procedure is one of the best options for patients who need to replace multiple teeth and have significant bone loss.

Patients can learn more about each dental implant option by consulting with their dentist and getting a checkup to analyze which option will work best for them. Ellen Stirling Dental Ellenbrook is dedicated to providing individualized care and attention to each of its patients, so the team of oral care professionals will ensure that you get the best possible treatment option for any specific needs. To learn more about the different dental implant options and what Ellen Stirling Dental Ellenbrook can do, please visit their website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ellen-stirling-dental-ellenbrook-now-offers-free-dental-implant-consultations/

About Ellen Stirling Dental Ellenbrook

Our dedicated, skilled, and experienced team of professionals ensures that our patients receive the highest quality service and care in a friendly and comfortable environment. For your convenience, we offer a complete range of services under one roof.

Contact Ellen Stirling Dental Ellenbrook

48 Ellen Stirling Parade

Ellenbrook

WA 6069

Australia

08 6185 0200

Website: https://ellenstirlingdental.com.au/