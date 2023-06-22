Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Gaston County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, June 22 - Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Gavin Alexander Plyler, age 24.

On May 5, 2020, at approximately 9:16 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to a shooting at a home on East Park Avenue, Gastonia, North Carolina. Officers located Mr. Plyler on the couch suffering from a gunshot wound. Mr. Plyler later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6890 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.  

 

###

