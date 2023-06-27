Aviation Leader Also Provides Global Maritime Emergency Medical Support
Our global maritime service offers 24/7 - 365 days a year medical care at sea or in port and is a vital lifeline for those distressed at sea.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircare Access Assistance, best known for aviation support now also offers Aircare Access Global Maritime to ensure no one is stranded at sea with a life threatening medical emergency. The same mission-critical emergency preparedness strategy offered to flight crews and passengers is available for the maritime industry, as well as remote access to emergency medicine board-certified physicians with extensive maritime medical experience. Lafferty’s EMS, known as “The Ship’s Medicine Chest Since 1928,” is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aircare International, offering additional support tailored to the maritime industry.
— Karl Kamps, Vice President of Operations, Aircare Access Assistance
Aircare Access Global Maritime is the complete solution to at-sea medical needs that maintains compliance with the Coast Guard, Country of Origin, and Enforcement Agencies at all times. It also provides medical oversight and takes care of logistical issues to ensure craft owners are able to comply with all regulations with minimal inconvenience. Aircare International promises that their Global Maritime subscribers can “Sail with confidence with 24/7 - 365 telemedicine support.”
“Providing proficient emergency care for the global maritime community is mission critical for Aircare International. Our global maritime service offers 24/7 - 365 days a year medical care at sea or in port and is a vital lifeline for those distressed at sea. We are proud to offer this life-saving support to those sailing all around the globe,” says Karl Kamps, Vice President of Operations, Aircare Access Assistance.
Aircare Access Global Maritime subscription includes premier 24/7 - 365 days a year telemedicine support, as well as logistical support that is often necessary in the face of a remote medical incident. It also includes board-certified physician oversight which enables a customer to repackage controlled medications in small batches that are more appropriate for the needs of a vessel and those on board. Medical kits are maintained on an annual basis, including replacement of expired medications, proper destruction of expired items, and secure and accurate record-keeping.
Through an extensive network of vetted clinics and pharmacies, subscribers gain access to over 41,000 healthcare facilities worldwide. Aircare’s global footprint allows the deployment of staff and physicians around the world, wherever care is needed while providing seafaring vessels unmatched remote medical service and medical kit solutions.
Whether business or pleasure, Aircare Access Global Maritime provides crew and passengers of maritime vessels, yachts or boats, peace of mind.
About Aircare International
Aircare is a recognized leader in its field, supporting hundreds of customers and thousands of crew members. Specializing in medical, safety, and emergency related training services and products. Aircare International is world-renowned for continuously developing new training techniques and tools to produce elite crew members through Aircare FACTS Training which includes emergency procedure training. Staffing solutions for pilots and flight attendants is also offered through Aircare Crews Staffing. Aircare Access Assistance extends inflight telemedicine 24/7 - 365 days a year. Whether traveling domestically or in a remote location abroad, clients are supported in the air, on the ground, or at sea.
