Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, GA (June 22, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. One man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No troopers were injured during this incident.

The preliminary information indicates, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, GSP troopers were in Northwest Atlanta, GA conducting traffic enforcement when a man, later identified as Montrez Ballard, age 19, of Douglasville, GA, driving a black Nissan Maxima refused to yield to an emergency vehicle. A trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away, resulting in a vehicle pursuit. GSP performed a PIT maneuver on the car, the car hit a stop sign, leaving the car inoperable. Ballard ran away. While running, Ballard fired a gun at the trooper. The trooper fired shots back, hitting Ballard. Ballard was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No troopers were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.