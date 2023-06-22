Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,619 in the last 365 days.

Senate Passes Boscola Bi-Partisan Resolution on Health Care Needs of Women Veterans

Senator Lisa Boscola

Harrisburg June 22, 2023 – The Pennsylvania Senate today unanimously approved legislation, State Senate Resolution 46, aimed at ensuring the health care needs of women veterans are met in Pennsylvania introduced by Senator Lisa Boscola and her colleagues, Senator Tracy Pennycuick and Senator Frank Farry.

Senate Resolution 46 would establish the Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care in Pennsylvania that would study health issues facing women veterans in the Commonwealth and make recommendations to the General Assembly and the Governor.

“There are currently more than 60,000 women veterans who served during wartime in this Commonwealth and that number will only increase,” Boscola stated.  “Women veterans face unique challenges with both their physical and mental health as they transition from active duty to civilian life and we as a Commonwealth must ensure that those challenges are met.”

The Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care would be established by the Joint State Government Commission and consist of the Chair of the State Veterans’ Commission, medical providers with relevant specialties, other individuals with specialties in areas impacting the physical and mental health of women veterans and a Judge that sits on a county’s Veteran’s Court.

The Task Force will study the health care needs of women veterans focused on numerous areas including bur not limited to quality of and access to mental health services including services for post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma; in patient treatment availability; adequacy and availability of appropriate health care within the Veterans Affairs system and this Commonwealth, as well as the interaction and recognition of the needs of women veterans by private health care providers; and the adequacy, quality of and access to services providing for the identification of military sexual trauma, including sexual abuse and harassment.

“This task force will report to the legislature, and governor, recommendations on how we can improve the health care of female veterans across the Commonwealth, Boscola added.  “These brave women served our country and now it is up to us to ensure that we serve them the best we can as they convert to civilian life.  I am grateful for the Senate’s unanimous support for this bipartisan effort and more importantly, the positive attention this issue is receiving.”

The Joint State Government will report the findings and recommendations within 18 months to the Governor, Senate and the House of Representatives.

#  #  #

You just read:

Senate Passes Boscola Bi-Partisan Resolution on Health Care Needs of Women Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more