Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Topping Out at Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by project partners, healthcare providers, workers, and members of the community to celebrate the progress made at the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health. The Mayor will also sign the facility’s final beam to commemorate the milestone. Tomorrow’s celebration will be the biggest milestone since February of 2022 when the Mayor was joined by dignitaries and community members for the hospital’s groundbreaking.

Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health will be fully integrated with two new urgent care facilities, existing providers, and the George Washington University Hospital to establish a robust system of care for all District residents, including communities east of the Anacostia River. The $434.4 million full-service hospital includes 136-beds (with the ability to expand to 184 beds), a verified trauma center, adult and pediatric emergency departments, an ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics and community space, a 500-car garage, and a helipad for emergency transports. When it opens its doors to patients in 2025, Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health will be the first inpatient facility to open in the District in over 20 years.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 22 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7

Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8

Wayne Turnage, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services

Delano Hunter, Acting Director, Department of General Services

Latrena Owens, Executive Director, St. Elizabeths East Campus

Kimberly Russo, Chief Executive Officer, George Washington University Hospital and Vice President, Universal Health Services Mid-Atlantic

Darien Grant, Vice President and General Manager, Turner Mid-Atlantic

WHERE:

1200 Pecan Street SE

*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro*

*Closest Bikeshare: St. Elizabeths West Campus/DHS*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. Hard, flat footwear is required for this event.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.