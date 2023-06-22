Introducing Paris Science Skincare: Revolutionizing the Skincare Industry with Science-Backed Solutions
IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris Science Skincare (Paris Science LLC) is proud to announce its arrival as a promising brand dedicated to transforming the skincare experience. Committed to creating products supported by scientific research and expertise, Paris Science Skincare aims to deliver exceptional results while promoting long-term skin health and radiance.
With a passion for efficacy and innovation, Paris Science Skincare offers a range of scientifically advanced products that address common skin concerns. By understanding the skin's natural processes, the company's products work in harmony to provide tangible and long-lasting results.
The story behind Paris Science Skincare is one of determination, expertise, and shared vision. Founded by three remarkable women, Sujata Malla, Dr. Sanjita Malla, and Prakriti Pyakurel, the company brings together the worlds of aesthetics, medicine, and scientific research.
Sujata Malla, an experienced Esthetician, recognized the need for skincare products that truly deliver on their promises. Dr. Sanjita Malla, a highly accomplished gynecologist, emphasized the importance of evidence-based solutions for skincare concerns. Prakriti Pyakurel, an Oxford graduate in Sleep Medicine and a clinical neurologist, understood the vital role of skin health in overall well-being. Together, their collective dissatisfaction and expertise led to the birth of Paris Science Skincare.
Driving the company's vision forward is Bhushan Pyakurel, Sujata's husband, who brings extensive experience from running an IT company. His strategic insights and technological expertise form the backbone of Paris Science Skincare's foundation, ensuring the seamless integration of science and beauty innovation. He made the company fully Ecommerce based Skincare company. It sells it’s products only through it’s website www.parisscience.com in US market.
Paris Science Skincare offers a range of products meticulously designed to address various skincare needs. Their current lineup includes:
1. Vitamin C Serum: Provides exfoliation, reduces uneven skin tone, and combats dark spots while delivering essential antioxidants for overall skin health.
2. Antioxidant Serum: Shields the skin from environmental stressors, imparts anti-aging benefits, and nourishes the skin with effective antioxidants for a healthy and radiant complexion.
3. Advanced Brightening Moisturizer: Fades hyperpigmentation spots, lightens dark spots, provides hydration, nourishment, and a youthful appearance, while reducing sunspots and age spots for all skin types.
4. Advanced Moisturizing Cream: Intensely moisturizes dry skin, prevents premature aging, revitalizes the skin with vital nutrients, and offers powerful anti-aging effects.
5. Super Gentle Cleanser: Suitable for all skin types, this cleanser effectively purifies the skin while remaining gentle, delivering antioxidants and soothing properties with aloe extract and other beneficial ingredients.
Paris Science Skincare is excited to offer these transformative products that merge scientific knowledge with beauty innovation, providing customers with an elevated skincare experience.
For more information about Paris Science Skincare and their revolutionary products, please visit www.parisscience.com
bhushan pyakurel
