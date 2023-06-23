Secaucus Is Third Stop on the 2023 Contropolis Tour
Altered Reality Entertainment's next event, Contropolis New Jersey, is slated for July 8 & 9 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES., June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 8th & 9th, Altered Reality Entertainment makes its third stop on the 2023 Contropolis tour. Producing pop culture events since 2008, the New England based event production company launched a new brand of events this year, and this next stop is at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.
At Contropolis, fans of pop culture will enjoy meeting stars of stage, screen, wrestling ring, and comic book page. Watch them on stage as they tell stories of their careers and experiences. Bring home a lifetime of memories with autographs from, and photographs with, your favorites. Shop for comic books and collectibles with some of the best vendors in the country. Cosplay favorite characters and compete for prizes at the event’s costume contest.
Superhero legend Lou Ferrigno headlines this stop on the Contropolis tour. As an actor, Ferrigno is best known for his title role in The Incredible Hulk and vocally reprising the role in subsequent animated and computer-generated incarnations. He also appeared in Sinbad of the Seven Seas and Hercules, and as himself in the sitcom The King of Queens and the 2009 comedy I Love You, Man. As a bodybuilder, Ferrigno won an IFBB Mr. America title and two consecutive IFBB Mr. Universe titles; and appeared in the documentary film Pumping Iron.
Joining him on the Contropolis New Jersey guest list are Ahmed Best, Amy Allen, Carey Jones, Chris Bartlett, Emily Swallow, Marti Matulis, and T.C. Carson, all from the Star Wars franchise.
Fans of all ages will enjoy meeting Disney voice actors Bill Farmer (Goofy), Daniel Ross (Donald Duck), and Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh).
From the Star Trek franchise, John de Lancie, Gates McFadden, and Denise Crosby will be in attendance.
From the anime world, Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Janet Varney (Legend of Korra), and Jamie Marchi (My Hero Academia) will be appearing. Mark “Kidwok” Britten from Dragon Ball Z will serve as celebrity host and emcee.
Other guests include Marty Grabstein (Courage the Cowardly Dog), Ray Porter (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Power Ranger David Yost, film actors Kristy Swanson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), David Sobolov (One Piece and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), James Murray (Impractical Jokers), and Manu Bennett (Spartacus). Wrestling Hall of Famers Honky Tonk Man and Jake the Snake Roberts, and convention fan favorites Gigi Edgley (Farscape), Joey Fatone (‘NSYNC), and Jenna Frank (Legend of the White Dragon) are also slated to appear.
In addition to autographs, photo ops, and Q&A sessions, fans of comic book art will have the chance to meet industry artists such as Alex Saviuk (Green Lantern), Jae Lee (The Dark Tower Series), Ron Marz (Green Lantern), and Sam de la Rosa (Venom).
For a full list of guests, fans can follow along on the event’s website, social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and via the Altered Reality Entertainment mobile app, downloadable from the Apple app store and Google Play.
Contropolis New Jersey is scheduled for July 8 & 9, 2023. Tickets are currently available at www.contropolisnj.com. VIP, 2-day, and daily admission options are available. Children under 6 are free.
Please contact Susan Soares at press@alteredrealityentertainment.com for all media inquiries.
Susan Soares
Altered Reality Entertainment
+1 401-633-5428
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube