Child Actress Alyssa de Boisblanc Introduces Grunge Alter-Ego, ALYSSAD in her Debut Music Video, "puppetmaster"

Behind the scenes of "puppetmaster" filmed by Mike Seager puppetmaster promotional shoot photographed by Kay Wolfer

Former child actress, Alyssa de Boisblanc is set to captivate the music scene with the release of her debut single, "puppetmaster," and its grunge music video

As a child actress, the industry often expects you to embody a sweet, girly, and innocent persona. While it was a valuable experience, it no longer reflects who I am” — ALYSSAD

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Alyssa de Boisblanc, the multitalented artist known for her work as a child actress is set to captivate the music scene. After the release of her debut single, " puppetmaster ," she unleashes alter-ego, ALYSSAD in her debut music video.Hailing from The Los Angeles Area, California, ALYSSAD has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through appearances on popular shows such as Modern Family, American Idol, Fresh Off The Boat, Jimmy Kimmel, and American Girl Doll. "As a child actress, the industry often expects you to embody a sweet, girly, and innocent persona. While it was a valuable experience, it no longer reflects who I am," the artist explains. "Both my music and personal style allow me to be experimental and express myself authentically."Filmed by Mike Seager, the "puppetmaster" music video features her haunting vocals and compelling lyrics that resonate with many young talents in the entertainment world. "This is my opportunity to present myself in a new light and make a lasting first impression" she expresses. ALYSSAD breaks free from her innocent image and embraces a grunge aesthetic: a new dimension of her artistic expression.Drawing inspiration from esteemed musical luminaries such as Lana Del Rey, The Pretty Reckless, Melanie Martinez, and Halsey, ALYSSAD's music is an intriguing blend of alternative, rock, and pop. Fans have eagerly awaited her debut, with teasers on TikTok generating substantial excitement through @alyssadmusic. "puppetmaster" promises to be a captivating introduction, showcasing ALYSSAD's exceptional range and storytelling abilities.In an exciting development, ALYSSAD has partnered with Chicago-based company KMA Management . This collaboration aligns her extraordinary talent with the expertise of industry professionals Roger Jansen and Lyle Lindale, who will serve as her dedicated music artist managers. The alliance sets the stage for ALYSSAD's ascent in the music industry, ensuring her creative vision and musical talents reach new heights.For more information about ALYSSAD's music and upcoming projects, please visit: https://alyssad.com

ALYSSAD - puppetmaster (Official Music Video)