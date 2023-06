The Judicial Nominating Committee has forwarded three names to Gov. Doug Burgum for the new Northeast Central Judicial District judgeship.

They are:

Megan Jo Kvasager Essig (East Grand Forks, MN)

David N. Ogren (Grand Forks)

Kristi Pettit Venhuizen (Grand Forks)

This new judge position was created as a result of the passage and enactment of HB 1002.