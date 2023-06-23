Kiwi Gym in Sandy Utah trains Utah Kids like Pro Athletes
Kiwi Gym has a established process of Improving Physical , Fitness and Mind Performance through proven methodologies used by only Pro Athletes.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwi is an abbreviated version on Kids Interactive Workout ideas. It’s an attempt to introduce kids to a world of fitness just like How Pro Athletes Train.
Kiwi is equipped to get kids back to active & healthy lifestyle. After workout , Kiwi hopes that Kiwi Athlete feels , not only their body but the minds have worked out. Usage of Fitness Equipment which needs constant mind and intelligence interaction , such activities assists in Reducing Screen time , get active lifestyle & helps to increase think outside the box .
This unique concept of mind and body workout is what Kiwi focuses on. Equipments at Kiwi Gym are commonly used not only by Professional Athletes in NBA , NFL , NHL but also Ivy League Universities and other Organizations. Kiwi workouts are carefully planned with support of all Kiwi Equipment & its fitness Experts.
There is complete Monitoring of the performance. Kiwi offers very structured system of Improving Physical , Fitness and Mind Performance through proven methodologies.
As Per Ms Vaishali Jaitha , Director and Co-Founder of Kiwi Gym " Our mission is to create a nurturing environment where children can discover the joys of a good workout, foster social connections, and build confidence while having an absolute blast and doing all the above to improve Focus , Confidence , Memory , IQ and other important Intelligence Metrics using our absolute state of Art Equipment. Similar Equipment gets used in mostly all Pro Sports including Basketball , Football , Hockey to enhance Player Performance . Evident from fact that professional players in late teens and early 20's show very high level of maturity , focus , confidence and fitness levels . Vaishali gives credit not only these tremendous athletes but also to their ecosystem , their equipment , trainers and workouts . Vaishali mentions " its our attempt to bring such proven equipment & process to our gym and create our future stars at an early age , as low as 5 years , said Jaitha. Vaishali is convinced with the fact that such smart workouts should not be limited to top billion dollar teams or organizations or their players only but should be available to other people especially Kids . After 2 years of extensive research , talking to 100's of Vendors Kiwi has reached a level to presence offering such workout facilities through launch of Kiwi Gyms with 1st such gym starting in Sandy , Utah and next Gym already planned . We will go to different cities , we want Parents to experience such infrastructure and kids to develop their sports and academic performance. Said Vaishali.
Benefits Kiwi Workout :
Increased FItness Levels
Kiwi workouts are based on functional training. Functional fitness is a type of exercise that supports your everyday life. It includes movements such as walking, pushing, pulling, bending, squatting, lunging, and core. These exercises improve functional strength. Functional fitness is something that is rooted in all of us.
Intelligence Development
Exercise changes the biochemistry of the brain by increasing blood vessels and strengthening the neuron connections. As the brain is flooded with blood, children can more easily acquire physical skills and cognitive development in the moment and with increased retention throughout the day.
Better Academics
Refer Link https://chear.ucsd.edu/blog/exercise-benefits-for-children-improved-brain-functioning#:~:text=Cognitive%20Development,increased%20retention%20throughout%20the%20day.
We invite families from across Salt Lake County to experience the incredible world of Kiwi Gym and join us in fostering a lifelong love for fitness and mind development in our children. Discover more by visiting our website at www.Kiwi Gym.us
Media Contact: Name: William Bown
Title: Public Relations Manager
Email: kiwikidsutah@gmail.com
William Bown
Kiwi Kids
+1 385-348-2109
