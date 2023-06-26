Christ Church’s Signature Annual Gathering, Prayerfest 2023, Welcomes Thousands

Prayerfest 2023 Guests and Speakers

A daylong prayer and worship festival for the nation and world.

In Prayer, you surrender yourself to the will of God. In Prayer, you surrender yourself to what God wants you to do and what God wants you to become.” — Dr. David Ireland, Lead pastor and founder of Christ Church USA

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christ Church, a non-denominational Christian congregation with campus locations in Rockaway, Montclair, and Clifton, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its signature annual gathering, Prayerfest 2023, on Friday, July 28, 2023. The event will take place from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey. Led by Dr. David D. Ireland, the lead pastor and founder of Christ Church USA, Prayerfest 2023 is expected to draw thousands from the region and around the world, both in person and online, as they come together to pray for their communities, the nation, and the world.

Prayerfest 2023 will feature an impressive lineup of special guests, including renowned author and pastor Dr. Bryan Loritts, esteemed author and pastor Bob Sorge, acclaimed worship artist Ingrid Rosario, and the talented Christ Church Collective. Dr. Ireland, an accomplished author with over 25 books to his name, including the best-selling "Raising a Child Who Prays: Teaching Your Family the Power of Prayer," will also share timely instructions on how to refresh oneself through prayer.

In preparation for Prayerfest, participants are invited to join the 40-Day Journey leading up to the event. This journey serves as a meaningful and transformative experience, deepening the spiritual connection and fostering a sense of unity among attendees.

For more information on Prayerfest 2023 and to join the 40-Day Journey, please visit the event's official website at http://www.Prayerfest.net.

Prayerfest 2023 Guests and Keynote Speakers