B.C. enhances local climate preparedness, disaster mitigation

CANADA, June 22 - Ken Sim, mayor, Vancouver –

“We welcome this significant investment in shoreline protection and climate-resilient infrastructure. The Fraser River flood plain is home to residential areas, businesses, industrial areas, critical habitat and infrastructure that Vancouverites rely on. This funding will help protect both our city and region from the impacts of flooding in the coming years.”

Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn), spokesperson, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) –

“Indigenous communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis. We have seen first-hand the impact of extreme weather from wildfires, to flooding, to drought and we must be prepared to meet the challenges that our changing climate brings. This funding will allow our Nation to meet these challenges head on, as we will be able to invest in critical emergency response infrastructure, to better prepare to meet the needs of our communities as they face greater risk.”

Scott Jensen, chair, Vancouver Park Board –

“In the face of changing climates, rising sea levels and increasingly extreme winter storms, adapting Vancouver's coastlines is a key priority for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation. This generous funding from the Province will support our hard work to protect against coastal erosion, ensuring that our communities can continue to enjoy access to waterfront sites, such as Spanish Banks and Vanier Park, while maintaining valuable natural habitat. When it comes to making the city's coastlines more resilient for future generations, every dollar counts.”

Jen Ford, president, Union of BC Municipalities –

“As the climate change continues to amplify extreme-weather events and increase the likelihood of wildfire and flooding, it is critical for communities to be prepared to respond to local emergencies. These funds provide critical investments to support communities to improve local risk assessment, amend land-use plans and upgrade equipment.”