Sunrise Growers Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Due To Possible Contamination with Listeria

RHODE ISLAND, June 22 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Sunrise Growers, Inc., is recalling frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled product were distributed at the following stores: --Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango chunks sold from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023. --Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023. --Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores from March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023. --Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023. --Aldi: Season's Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores from October 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023 --AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023, to May 4, 2023.

A complete list of the lot numbers of all of the recalled products are available on the FDA website.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of these products they may have bought in recent months. Anyone who has purchased this product should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness related to these products.

Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their healthcare provider.