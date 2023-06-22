New long-term care home coming to Richmond

CANADA, June 22 - More people in Richmond and the surrounding areas will have access to high-quality long-term care as Vancouver Coastal Health prepares to build a new care home with more than 150 beds.

“People in Richmond and across B.C. deserve good health care at every stage of life – and that’s why improving high-quality long-term care is a top priority for our government,” said Premier David Eby. “This new long-term care facility will be a vibrant new home for seniors in this fast-growing city, who will be able to age with dignity and receive the care they need in the community they know and love. This facility will also take pressure off our hospitals, freeing up beds for people recovering from illness or injury.”

Richmond Lions Manor-Fentiman will be a new eight-storey campus of care and will offer a total of 144 long-term care beds and 14 hospice beds. The project will enter the procurement phase with construction expected to begin in 2025 and be complete in 2028.

“People want to know that as they age, they will have access to the right care services, including comfortable, home-like long-term care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why investing in new homes such as Richmond Lions Manor-Fentiman is a top priority for our government. These homes will help meet the growing demand for long-term care and provide high-quality services and support to help residents stay healthy, active and safe in their community.”

The new care home will be built on the original site of Richmond Lions Manor, which was built in 1970, at 11771 Fentiman Pl. The original home served the community for several decades and closed in 2014 to protect the safety of its residents.

“Vancouver Coastal Health is thrilled to develop a new health-care campus that will provide long-term care, hospice services and support caregivers and the broader health and wellness in the community of Richmond,” said Jo-Ann Tait, vice-president, Richmond Community, Vancouver Coastal Health. “We look forward to welcoming residents to the new campus, which will be a vibrant place to live, visit and work for years to come.”

The new care home will replace the 86 beds currently at Richmond Lions Manor-Bridgeport and add 58 new beds. The facility will be designed as “households” accommodating 12 residents in single-bed rooms with bathrooms and will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room, kitchen and activity space.

“Richmond is one of the fastest growing communities in B.C. and through investments like this, people who live here will have access to care they can count on, including long-term care in their own community,” said Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston. “The new Richmond Lions Manor will offer a home-like environment and provide residents with the support they need to stay happy and healthy.”

The home will also include an adult day program and overnight respite that will allow people to live independently in the community while receiving services to support their well-being and health, as well as a hospice unit and a 37-space child care facility.

The capital cost of the project is $177.7 million and the campus of care will be built, owned and operated by Vancouver Coastal Health.

Long-term care homes provide care and supervision for people with complex care needs, who can no longer live safely and independently at home, through a range of services delivered by well-trained, compassionate and caring staff.

To meet growing demand over the past five years, government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes

Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“Long-term care is about more than just beds. Our government wants to ensure that people are supported in living independently for as long as safely possible and have access to quality long-term care services that will allow them to age with dignity. This new home in Richmond will improve and strengthen seniors’ care and help more people remain healthy and active in their community.”

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“Seniors play an important role in their families and communities. As they grow older, we must ensure they are supported in living in their homes for as long as possible and have access to quality long-term care when they need it.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“Everyone deserves access to the long-term care they need when they need it. That is why this new long-term care home in Richmond is so important. Along with offering needed long-term care beds, it will provide quality care and services in a home-like environment where seniors can age with dignity.”

Sharon Hovbrender, family member of a resident at Richmond Lions Manor-Bridgeport –

“We welcome the announcement that Lions Manor is returning to Steveston. This is great news as the community offers many amenities for our loved ones to enjoy with their families.”