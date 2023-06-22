Colombian War Veterans Victimized by Landmines to Run New York's Hope & Possibility Marathon by Achilles International
EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of 20 Colombian war veterans will be honored with a transformative journey to New York City from June 23 to July 5, where they will participate in the 21st Annual Hope & Possibility Marathon organized by Achilles International, taking place in Central Park.
The sporting event, scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at 8:00 am, will highlight the journey of these veterans who belong to the "Heroes by Vocation" program, led by the Office of Survivors Assistance (SAP) of the United States Embassy in Colombia, INL, and supported by the National Police Social Welfare Department and the United States Department of State.
The Achilles International Marathon is an inspiring event that empowers individuals with disabilities. During the competition, military and police personnel will demonstrate their resilience and contribute to celebrating inclusion and equal opportunities for individuals with physical limitations.
As part of their corporate social responsibility framework, iVoice Communications has organized a series of special activities. These activities include a visit to the United Nations headquarters, where they will interact with delegates from the Mine Action unit combating landmines, as well as a special religious ceremony at St. Patrick's Cathedral, which will be conducted in Spanish on July 2 at 4 p.m. On July 3, they will also be honored with a special recognition at the New York City Police Department headquarters, highlighting the work and sacrifice of Colombian police officers and strengthening ties between countries on security issues.
On the occasion of the United States Independence Day, the group of athletes will enjoy the fireworks from the Brooklyn Skyline, an international event that will illuminate the sky and uplift the spirits of the attendees.
The journey will conclude on July 5 with a return flight to Bogotá, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and a strong bond between Colombian war veterans and the New York Community. This transformative journey to New York City highlights the Colombian war heroes. Their participation in a marathon, among other activities, is a testament to their bravery, resilience, and dedication. Through this unique experience, their invaluable service to the Latino community is recognized. This journey is also an opportunity to strengthen bonds between nations and celebrate inclusion and opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
ABOUT ACHILLES INTERNATIONAL
Achilles International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities to participate in adaptive racing and endurance sports. Their vision is to create a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can run, walk, or roll together. For more information about Achilles International, please visit their website at www.achillesinternational.org.
ABOUT THE ACHILLES HOPE & POSSIBILITY MARATHON
The Achilles Hope & Possibility Marathon, organized by Achilles International, is an annual event that empowers individuals with disabilities, including veterans, to participate in adaptive racing and endurance sports. The race celebrates the inclusion of people with disabilities, coincides with Disability Pride Month, and commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. For more information about the marathon and registration details, please visit the New York Road Runners' Youth Events page.
Adriana Aristizabal
iVoice Communications
+1 917-833-0103
email us here