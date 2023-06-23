TADA's Premier Webinar: Mastering Supply Chain Optimization in an Ever-Changing World

TADA Logo

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TADA, an industry leader in data-driven platforms, is thrilled to announce its upcoming webinar, "Mastering Supply Chain Optimization in an Ever-Changing World". This highly anticipated event promises to be transformative for businesses aiming to navigate the shifting dynamics of the current business climate.

The webinar will be co-hosted by Harsh Koppula, the innovative COO and Co-Founder of TADA, and Marty Thomas, a veteran of supply chain strategy and operations. He previously served as the SVP of Operations and Supply Chain Strategy at Fortune Brands and as SVP of Operations and Engineering Services at Rockwell Automation before his recent retirement.

Marty Thomas, known for his ability to deliver tangible results in supply chain optimization and strategic operations, will share his wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge. Drawing from his successful tenures at Fortune Brands and Rockwell Automation, he will reveal strategies for navigating the intricacies of supply chain management, optimizing processes, driving execution, and mitigating risks in an unpredictable business landscape.

Harsh Koppula emphasizes the importance of understanding the current landscape, saying, "Knowing how to optimize supply chains effectively is essential in our ever-changing world. We've designed this webinar to offer powerful strategies and insights to keep businesses on the cutting edge."

In addition to receiving high-caliber information, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Thomas and Koppula during a live Q&A session. This interactive segment adds immense value, providing unique access to personalized advice from these industry veterans.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming webinar, Marty Thomas added, "We aim to create a dynamic learning environment that offers practical strategies to help businesses navigate these uncertain times. I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences and offering guidance to help businesses optimize their supply chain strategies."

The complimentary webinar is scheduled to take place on July 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST. Registration is now open. Secure your spot today to gain essential knowledge from industry leaders.

Register now: Mastering Supply Chain Optimization in an Ever-Changing World Webinar