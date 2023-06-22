Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 22, 2023

SB 414, PN 361 (Vogel) – The bill establishes the Sexual Assault Emergency Services Act, in order to promote Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Programs at hospitals throughout the Commonwealth. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 694, PN 722 (Farry) – The bill amends Title 3 Agriculture as it pertains to firework sales to repeal reference to the National Fire Protection Association Standard. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 753, PN 800 (Kearney) – This bill makes a number of technical amendments to the Borough Code and replaces the current provisions in the code regarding accumulation and collection of garbage and other materials with a new chapter on Solid Waste Collection and Disposition. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SR 46, PN 903 (Pennycuick) – Concurrent resolution that would direct the Joint State Government Commission to establish the Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care to study the health care needs of women veterans. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 37, PN 939 (Brown) – The bill amends Title 75 to further provide for texting while driving and use of an “interactive mobile device” while driving. A vote of 37-11 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-0:

Laurel Harry, Secretary of Department of Correction (New Appointment)