Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,576 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 22, 2023

SB 414, PN 361 (Vogel) – The bill establishes the Sexual Assault Emergency Services Act, in order to promote Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Programs at hospitals throughout the Commonwealth. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 694, PN 722 (Farry) – The bill amends Title 3 Agriculture as it pertains to firework sales to repeal reference to the National Fire Protection Association Standard. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 753, PN 800 (Kearney) – This bill makes a number of technical amendments to the Borough Code and replaces the current provisions in the code regarding accumulation and collection of garbage and other materials with a new chapter on Solid Waste Collection and Disposition. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SR 46, PN 903 (Pennycuick) – Concurrent resolution that would direct the Joint State Government Commission to establish the Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care to study the health care needs of women veterans. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 37, PN 939 (Brown) – The bill amends Title 75 to further provide for texting while driving and use of an “interactive mobile device” while driving. A vote of 37-11 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-0:

Laurel Harry, Secretary of Department of Correction (New Appointment)

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more