RSIPF investigates arson incident in Western Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Gizo Police Station in Western Province are investigating an arson incident that occurred at Kongulavata Village, Gizo Island on 16 June 2023.

The permanent dwelling house was on fire when the owners were away to do business in Gizo Town.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says during his press conference that upon their arrival a villager informed them that they had tried to put off the fire but were unable as the fire spread quickly that left the house to ashes.

Commissioner Mangau says, “Gizo Police Criminal Investigation Division registered an enquiry file into the matter as the initial part of the investigation.”

Police are continuing with its investigation into the tragic incident that left a family homeless.

Commissioner Mangau appealed to those living in and around the area of the incident to come forward with relevant information to assist police with its investigation into this matter.

RSIPF Press