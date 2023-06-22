World Bank Agriculture Implementation support team completed follow up mission.

SIART, MAL- The World Bank Implementation support mission team to the Solomon Islands Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SIART) project successfully completed its stakeholders’ meetings.

The mission happened from June 11, to June 15, 2023.

The purpose of the mission was to follow up on the progress of the SIART implementation activities which had been prioritised in the previous March 2023 World Bank SIART Implementation mission.

Team met with the SIART Project Management Unit, MAL senior staffs, and visited Auki and met with the MAL Provincial Executive representatives, Provincial officers, and one identified pilot Agribusiness producers organization.

During the mission meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and the SIART Project team. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Lottie Vaisekavea commended the World Bank SIART implementation support team, for the follow up mission in June 2023.

“MAL appreciates the commitment of the World Bank SIART implementation support team in guiding the project implementation to progress as expected,” Said Vaisekavea.

Such follow up visit is important at the start of the project. Because it would guide the implementation to progress well.

Son Thanh Vo, Co- leader of the World Bank SIART implementation support team thanked MAL and SIART team to organize the stakeholders and sites for the team to meet and visit in Auki and North Malaita.

The visits have given both the MAL SIART Project and World Bank the community experience of where the SIART project would work in as one of the project provinces.

Ms Louisa Fakaia, SIART Project manager thanked all the project stakeholders to meet with the World Bank SIART Implementation support team during that mission.

Son Thanh Vo, Co- leader of the World Bank SIART implementation support team discussed the proposed poultry and pig slaughter slabs site at Adaliua farm area, near Auki. The implementation support team met with the MAL staffs and SIART Project Management Unit in Honiara.

From left to right: Louisa Fakaia, SIART Project Manager, Kara Mouyis, from the World Bank Honiara office, and Steve Sae Kapivio, SIART Project Environmental Safeguards officer during the MAL and SIART Project meeting with the World Bank SIART Implementation support team in Honiara.

MAL Press Release