Attorney General Jackley Releases Final Explanation For Proposed Constitutional Amendment Eliminating Single Subject Rule

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment that would repeal the single subject rule. The proposed amendment was submitted by Quincy Hanzen of Sioux Falls.

The Attorney General does not take a position on any such proposal. He is required by state law to provide for the voters an objective summary of the purpose and effect of each measure.

This proposed constitutional amendment would remove the current limitation that a proposed constitutional amendment can include only one subject. The ballot explanation can be found here.

If the required 35,017 valid signatures are gathered and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, the proposed constitutional amendment will be placed on the 2024 general ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. Two comments were received.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

