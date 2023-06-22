Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta Registration now Open

Action on the Nanticoke River at previous Recycled Cardboard Boat Regattas. The family-fun event is sponsored by DNREC, the Town of Blades and others including the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, Delaware Nature Society, and the Nanticoke River Yacht Club. /DNREC image

Competitors of All Ages and Seaworthiness Sought for Aug. 5

Eighth Annual DNREC-Sponsored Family Fun Event in Blades

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the eighth annual Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Nanticoke River Public Marine Park in Blades. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship encourages participants to register early and launch their boat-building efforts for a head start on what’s sure to be a creatively-designed flotilla of recycled cardboard regatta competition.

The Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta is a fun family event presented by the Town of Blades in conjunction with the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship’s Reclaim Our River (ROR)-Nanticoke Series Program, Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, Delaware Nature Society’s Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, Gallery 107, and the Nanticoke River Yacht Club. The fun family event begins with sign-in and walk-up registration at 11 a.m., followed by judging of boats’ appearances at noon, and races starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta is open to anyone who’s willing to build a boat from recycled cardboard and paddle it a short distance to the regatta finish line. First-place awards will be given for winners of races in five different categories: individual, youth (age 12 and under), teens (ages 13-18), family/friends, and organizations or businesses. Special awards will be given for “Pride of the Fleet,” “Most Whimsical Boat,” and “Team Spirit.” Also, spectators will be asked to pick a “People’s Choice” award winner, while a special “Titanic Award” will be given for the “Most Dramatic Sinking!”

To receive an early-bird entry fee of $20 per boat, participants are encouraged to register their boats by Friday, July 21. After that date, registration will increase to $30, and participants can also register to enter the day of the event. Boats may be any size, shape or design, but must be made of recycled corrugated cardboard. Boats should be painted with multiple coats of latex paint. Boat decorations may be removed after judging, and prior to the race start.

Participants are encouraged to challenge other boats to face off in the Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta for one-on-one bragging rights. After all the different categories of racing are completed, cardboard boat skippers may challenge other skippers and their boats to a race. There is a $5 fee for a challenge race to be paid by the challenger.

The event also includes grilled food, refreshments, and opportunities to learn from the ROR partnership about how to protect Delaware’s waterways. The ROR-Nanticoke Series is devoted to bringing monthly events, workshops, and recreational activities to the Nanticoke Watershed. The series offers participants fun opportunities to connect with Delaware’s waterways and also helps connect the public to important information about water quality that can help in protecting aquatic resources.

The ROR partnership also welcomes event sponsors, with proceeds going toward event costs, river restoration, and water quality education. Sponsorships begin at $50.

Registration, rules and other information about the event can be found at nanticokeriver.org/rcbr/.

About DNREC

Media contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

