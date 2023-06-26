SION ACCEPTED INTO GLOBAL LUXURY TRAVEL GROUP VIRTUOSO®
Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor.”OCEANPORT, N.J., U.S., June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SION, the SaaS platform that manages commission payments for travel advisors and agencies, announced today it has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising over 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. SION’s inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s more than 21,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $28–$32 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel. Virtuoso members will receive preferred pricing for SION’s services.
— Irving Betesh, CEO of SION
“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Irving Betesh, CEO of SION. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values, and experiences that surpass their expectations.”
SION joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s preeminent worldwide gathering. SION’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives the platform direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
SION has revolutionized the way travel advisors work with the simplest way to track and manage travel commissions. Its software platform brings efficiency, accountability and transparency to travel advisors and agencies. Once a travel booking is made, SION automates all of the core elements including the payment status, commission split, supplier invoicing and interactive real-time reporting. When agencies work with SION, they can spend less administrative time and energy getting paid, enabling them to focus their energy on their own travel clients and winning more business. SION recently debuted a groundbreaking and integral part of the platform: a payment processing system that will automatically allow payments to flow through the system. Rather than taking six to eight weeks, SION pays in real time.
For more information about SION, email Info@sioncentral.com or visit www.sioncentral.com.
About SION
SION is a New Jersey-based global technology company serving the needs of the travel advisor industry. It exists to make travel advisors’ lives easier through its powerfully simple software. SION’s first-of-its-kind streamlined interface, advanced features, and game-changing automation eliminates the headache of commission tracking and payment reconciliations experienced by travel advisors the world over. It frequently has been described by users as “revolutionary.” In 2019, SION graduated from the prestigious Virtuoso Travel Incubator program and is also partnered with such travel heavyweights as Sabre, Amadeus and IATA.
About Virtuoso
Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 21,000 travel advisors in 54 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,300 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $28-$32 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.
Jillian Thayer
Hunter Thayer Consulting
jillian@hunterthayer.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram