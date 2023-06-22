Equator's Innovative Laundry Appliance Bundle

The stackable washer and dryer set boasts a myriad of time, space, and energy-saving features that work in conjunction to create an unparalleled experience

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances offers a washer-dryer bundle with the model EW 826 + ED 852 that is packed with the most in-demand features of the day. The stackable set claims to set the standard for industry innovations that are intended to make washing cycles faster and simpler than before.

“We are constantly pushing the limits in terms of making our laundry appliances as space, time, and energy saving as possible,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Rather than buying one appliance that has these features, we feel that the best results are produced when both the washer and dryer are used collaboratively to elevate the overall laundry experience.”

The Equator Super Washer + Compact Short Dryer Stackable Set features 12 wash cycles, five dry cycles, and four memory programs. With the use of touch buttons, an individual can choose between settings such as ECO, Baby, Delicate, Allergen, and more.

One major highlight from the bundle is Pet Cycle. Not easily found on other popular washer models, this exciting program eliminates the maximum amount of pet fur in one cycle. For those using this appliance set on the road in their RVs, Winterize Cycle rapidly winterizes the bundle in two minutes with the touch of a button.

Other not-to-miss features found with this bundle include foam control, Add-A-Sock, Max Extract, Child Lock, Sensor Dry, digital controls, and a durable stainless steel drum.

The Equator Super Washer + Compact Short Dryer Stackable Set can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,819.00

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

