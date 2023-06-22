PARIC Holdings Announces Acquisition of Intereum, Expanding its Portfolio and Market Reach

Intereum's Leadership team, Bret Abbott, Candace Nelson, and Matt Quinn with PARIC Holding's COO Kyle Lopez

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PARIC Holdings, the parent company of Interior Investments and a portfolio of companies in the design and construction industry is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Intereum. Intereum is a prominent player in contract furnishings, audio-visual solutions, and architectural products, located in Plymouth, MN.

Intereum will become a division of I3 Group along with Interior Investments, a MillerKnoll Certified Dealer and leading provider of interior design solutions with offices across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in I3 Group’s growth strategy and enhances its position as a premier provider of innovative furniture solutions and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Intereum to the PARIC Holdings family," said Kyle Lopez, COO of PARIC Holdings. "Their proven track record of excellence in contract furnishings and design innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to growth and delivery of exceptional construction and design services."

The acquisition of Intereum is a testament to PARIC Holdings’ commitment to delivering exceptional value and expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With this merger, PARIC Holdings contract furniture portfolio via I3 Group gains access to Intereum's extensive expertise, talent pool, and well-established customer base.

The combination of Interior Investments' industry-leading approach to lean installation, warehousing, and delivery, and Intereum's expertise in audio-visual and architectural product solutions, will enable I3 Group to provide an expanded range of services that cater to the unique needs and preferences of its clients while maintaining the highest standards of dealer excellence.

"This acquisition is a tremendous moment for I3 Group and Interior Investments, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Intereum team to our family and look forward to creating remarkable experiences together for our clients,” said Michael Greenberg, Co-Founder of Interior Investments.

Don Shannon, Co-founder of Interior Investments, added, “By joining forces with Intereum, we are furthering our commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions, service, and broadening our reach across the Midwest."

The integration process will be carried out in a seamless manner, ensuring minimal disruption to both Interior Investments and Intereum clients. Interior Investments remains committed to upholding the core values of both organizations, fostering innovation, creativity, and exceptional customer service throughout the transition.

Interior Investments will continue to focus on its core mission of transforming spaces into inspiring environments that captivate, engage, and reflect the unique identity of its clients. With the acquisition of Intereum, Interior Investments is poised to strengthen its market position, expand its customer base, and drive further growth and success in the interior design and contract furniture industry.

About PARIC Holdings:

PARIC Holdings is the parent company of several privately held building and design firms, including Cooperative Building Solutions, Henning Companies, Interior Investments, LLC, and PARIC Corporation, a nationally ranked provider of construction services. Headquartered in St. Louis, PARIC Holdings provides talent, capital, and resources to support its portfolio of growing businesses.

About Interior Investments:

Interior Investments is a leading provider of contract furniture solutions, dedicated to transforming spaces into captivating, productive environments to work, heal, learn, and play. With a commitment to service, design excellence and customer satisfaction, Interior Investments offers a wide range of services, including space transitions, workplace strategy, change management, space utilization, furniture selection, maintenance, delivery, installation, and warehousing.

About Intereum:

Intereum is a MillerKnoll Certified Dealer known for transforming spaces by integrating technology, furniture, and architectural solutions to create tailored environments that empower people to do their best work. With a focus on hospitality-driven experiences through iconic, modern, and integrated solutions, Intereum strategically partners to deliver the best for working, learning, and healing environments.