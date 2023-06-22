Ampcera Selected as a Finalist in “LGES Battery Challenge 2022” for Advancing Solid-State Battery Materials
Scaling the core solid electrolyte materials to accelerate the commercialization of solid-state batteries.
We look forward to future collaborative and investment opportunities with LGES to accelerate the commercialization of our solid electrolyte materials technology for solid-state batteries.”TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampcera Inc., an innovator, and manufacturer of solid-state electrolytes for advanced lithium batteries, is one of the ten finalists selected by LG Energy Solution (LGES) in its start-up competition for future battery technologies named “LGES Battery Challenge 2022”.
— Sumin Zhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Ampcera Inc.
Ampcera was one of 117 startups from 23 different countries to enter the competition last October to advance next-generation battery technologies. Ampcera was awarded for its progress in advancing the manufacturing and commercialization of sulfide-based solid-state electrolytes, which enable all-climate, fast-charging solid-state batteries. Finalists are entitled to cash rewards, potential opportunities to collaborate on a proof-of-concept pilot project, and further investment opportunities with LGES according to the LGES press release.
“We are honored and really appreciate being selected as a finalist in the LGES Battery Challenge 2022” said Dr. Sumin Zhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Ampcera Inc. “We look forward to future collaborative and investment opportunities with LGES, a battery industry leader, to accelerate the commercialization of our solid electrolyte materials technology for solid-state batteries”.
Ampcera is a revenue-generating startup with more than 250 paying customers worldwide, including many of the leading automotive OEMs and battery makers around the world. The supply of high-quality, low-cost solid electrolyte materials at scale is critical to the mass adoption of solid-state batteries.
In December 2022, Ampcera announced a Series A investment from Hanwha Solutions to scale the manufacturing capacity of its solid electrolyte materials to meet the rapidly increasing customer demand. This investment will also enable Ampcera to advance the integration of its electrolyte materials in full cells to better serve its customers. Earlier this year, Ampcera was awarded a prestigious $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy or ARPA-E as part of the EVs4ALL program to leverage its solid electrolyte materials technology to develop all-climate, fast-charging solid-state batteries with several industrial partners, including one of the major U.S. automakers.
The company is scaling towards mass production levels in the coming years to bring the average material cost below $50 per kilogram, making solid-state batteries cost-competitive with conventional lithium-ion batteries for EV and fossil-fuel-powered vehicles.
About Ampcera Inc.
Ampcera is a U.S.-based innovator and global leader in the development and commercialization of high-performance solid-state electrolyte materials and scalable manufacturing processes for next-generation lithium batteries. Ampcera has more than 25 U.S. and international patents and patent applications covering the company’s core technologies. Learn more about Ampcera at www.ampcera.com.
Media and Investor Contact:
Sumin Zhu, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO
Ampcera Inc.
info@ampcera.com
More on LGES Battery Challenge 2022
https://www.lgcorp.com/media/release/26420
Sumin Zhu
Ampcera Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn