EDRM Trusted Partner Lockhaven Solutions Announces Addition of Gretchen Ruck

Gretchen is a rock star. There’s no one better in the world of cybersecurity and privacy – full stop.” — Dr. Jack Dever, Lockhaven Solutions CEO

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockhaven Solutions, a premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned cybersecurity firm is proud to announce the addition of Gretchen Ruck.

As a trusted advisor to established boards, senior executives and investors, Gretchen helps clients examine and address the impact of cyber threats, data privacy regulations and technology risks on their strategy and performance. As an innovative thought leader, Gretchen has been instrumental in shifting conversations concerning technology risk and cybersecurity from backrooms to the boardroom.

Gretchen has held key roles at leading professional service and research firms including KPMG, Gartner, and AlixPartners. She has overseen privacy at elite universities, helping address complex regulatory issues and examining the risk of adopting new technologies.

Ms. Ruck is a leader in her field and has contributed to international dialog and cooperation through collaboration with esteemed organizations including the World Economic Forum, UN Human Rights Commission, the Obama White House, the European American Chamber of Commerce, and the French American Foundation. She is a frequent writer and speaker on topics ranging from emerging technology trends and cybercrime to advocating for diverse workplaces and inclusiveness. Her insights on current events have been featured in The Economist, Quartz, Bloomberg, Financial Times, USA Today, Mirror, Law360, and numerous other media outlets.

Gretchen holds a degree in International Business from American University and has earned industry certifications in cybersecurity, data privacy, audit, project management, risk management, and engineering. In her free time, she has served as a fiduciary in leadership roles on the boards of numerous non-profit and charitable organizations, focused on supporting the needs of children and communities and on building a diverse and inclusive society.

“Gretchen has done it all at the highest levels: public service in the Obama White House, managing risk at world-class universities and publicly traded companies…her cross-industry experience and knowledge are second to none,” stated James Dever, Principal at Lockhaven Solutions. “We’re proud to welcome her to Lockhaven.”

