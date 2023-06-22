Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at New Veterans Home

CLEVELAND, TENN. – The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland proudly celebrated its grand opening, marking a significant milestone in providing exceptional care and support to the Veterans of Southeast Tennessee. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on June 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EST, gathered a variety of guests, including state officials, local leaders, Veterans' advocates, and community members, to commemorate the completion of this state-of-the-art facility.

The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland stands as a testament to the Volunteer State's unwavering commitment to providing our veterans with the highest quality of care and comfort. Situated on nearly 28 acres of picturesque land, this modern-rustic facility offers a tranquil setting that serves as a home away from home for our esteemed veterans.

The grand opening ceremony was a momentous occasion, attended by guests who were shown first-hand the immense value of this facility for Tennessee Veterans. The event featured remarks from key State and Local officials and stakeholders, highlighting the significance of the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland. Among the notable speakers was Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker, who expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts in bringing this project to fruition, and TSVH Executive Director Ed Harries.

"We are deeply honored to celebrate the opening of the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland," expressed Commissioner Baker. "This project stands as a testament to the profound responsibility felt by both the community and the state in caring for those who have served while ensuring they genuinely feel our gratitude."

“Our organization takes great pride in not only the care we provide but also the amenities in which that care is facilitated. Additionally, it is important that we evoke a home-like feel in all of our buildings,” said Harries. “This home is no exception with state-of-the-art accommodations and lodge-like ambiance. The honor to continue forward progression in each home we create for Tennessee’s veterans needing long-term skilled nursing care is overwhelming.”

The Tennessee State Veterans Home stands as a beacon of gratitude and honor to the veterans who have dedicated their lives to the service of our country. The successful grand opening ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in providing exemplary care and support to the veterans of Southeast Tennessee.

Established in law by the General Assembly in 1988, TSVH currently operates five State Veterans Homes across Tennessee, with another under construction in Arlington, TN. Those interested in applying for admission to the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland, or who are looking for more information should visit TSVH.org.

