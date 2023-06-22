Paradox Global Technology Group Announce Groundbreaking Distribution Partnership, Revolutionizing the Tech Industry
Unleashing Unprecedented Innovation and Performance with Cutting-Edge Solid State DrivesCANADA , June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
H.C.E.T. Technologies (HCET) and Blockchain Assets Management Group Limited Join Forces in Joint Venture Company, Paradox Global Technology Group Limited
Hong Kong, [June 16, 2023] - H.C.E.T. Technologies (HCET), a leading technology company specializing in advanced IT solutions, and Blockchain Assets Management Group Limited, a prominent blockchain and technology investment firm, are delighted to announce the formation of their joint venture company, Paradox Global Technology Group Limited. This strategic partnership combines the expertise and resources of both organizations to pioneer groundbreaking technological innovations and drive growth in the global market.
Paradox Global Technology Group Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, aims to revolutionize the technology industry with cutting-edge products and solutions. Leveraging the extensive experience and capabilities of HCET and the strategic guidance of Blockchain Assets Management Group Limited, Paradox Global Technology Group Limited is poised to become a leading force in the technology sector.
We are thrilled to share the news that Paradox Global Technology Group Limited has recently achieved a significant milestone by signing and executing a Master Distribution License agreement with a prominent Singapore company. This agreement solidifies Paradox Global Technology Group Limited's position in the market and paves the way for the distribution of our flagship technology, encryption, across Singapore and other key regions.
The Master Distribution License agreement, valued at an impressive at least $150 million, represents a major triumph for Paradox Global Technology Group Limited and underlines the market's confidence in our innovative technology. With this agreement, our client will develop multiple products in different industries such as telecommunication, cloud storage and more. They will reach a wider consumer base, enabling businesses and individuals to experience unparalleled performance, reliability, and efficiency.
The partnership between Paradox Global Technology Group Limited and the Singapore company is built on a shared vision of driving technological advancements and delivering superior products to meet the evolving needs of the market. This collaboration will undoubtedly open up new opportunities for both entities, leading to mutually beneficial growth and success.
Mr. Ari Lozana, CMO of H.C.E.T. Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the Master Distribution License agreement, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with a renowned Singapore company to distribute our technology. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to technological excellence and our dedication to delivering top-of-the-line hardware solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to establish Paradox Global Technology Group Limited as a key player in the technology industry. By introducing our highly secure 4D algorithm, we will not only save bandwidth and data storage space but also provide customers with innovative and reliable products."
The signing of the Master Distribution License agreement marks an important milestone for Paradox Global Technology Group Limited and its partners. The collective expertise, innovation, and market reach of HCET Technologies, Blockchain Assets Management Group Limited, and our esteemed Singapore partner will drive the widespread adoption of our cutting-edge encryption technology and pave the way for a new era of technological advancement.
H.C.E.T Technologies
Ari Lozana
CMO
Director.CTO@hcet.ca
Blockchain Assets Management Group
Mandy Wong
Public Relationship
info@bamgrouphk.com
About HCET:
HCET is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the digital age. With a strong focus on data management and security, HCET aims to deliver innovative products that enhance efficiency and convenience.
About BAM:
BAM is digital assets management and a renowned marketing company specializing in strategic promotion and brand management. With a wide network across Asia and a proven track record in launching innovative products, BAM is committed to driving market adoption and raising awareness for the Paradox Card Drive (PCD).
About Paradox Global Technology Group Limited
Paradox Global Technology Group Limited is a joint venture company founded by H.C.E.T. and BAM.
Ari Lozana
Blockchain Assets Management Group
