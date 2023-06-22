Protocol Insight® Announces the Marlin A200 A-PHY Protocol Analyzer and Exerciser
EINPresswire.com/ -- Protocol Insight®, the test and measurement market leader in UFS and MIPI UniPro® protocol analysis and traffic generation, today announced the Marlin A200 protocol analyzer and exerciser. The Marlin A200, supports the forthcoming A-PHY 2.0 specification, and is available for online demo or private demonstration at MIPI Alliance Member Meeting #63 in San Jose, CA, contact sales@protocolinsight.com.
The Marlin A200 has industry leading analyzer features, providing time correlated packets of uplink and downlink traffic, and packet statistics. The Marlin exerciser supports traffic generation with error injection, enabling sink or source emulation and CTS compliance verification. The A200 seamlessly integrates with the Protocol Insight® software, which provides valuable tools, including Trace Validation™ and the Stimulus Test Editor™. The Stimulus Test Editor™ allows users to create custom A-PHY traffic patterns and define complex Advanced Trigger conditions. Trace Validation™ can be used to evaluate the received traffic, perform latency analysis and define configurable pass / fail criteria.
“Congratulations to Protocol Insight on joining the growing MIPI A-PHY ecosystem,” said Edo Cohen, VP Automotive Product at Valens Semiconductor Ltd. and Co-Chair of MIPI Alliance A-PHY Working Group “Valens Semiconductor is looking forward to collaborate with Protocol Insight to simplify A-PHY debugging and compliance testing with the Marlin protocol analyzer and exerciser.”
MIPI A-PHY, originally released in September 2020, is the first industry-standard, long-reach, asymmetric SerDes interface to provide high-performance links between automotive image sensors and displays and their associated electronic control units (ECUs). It was developed to simplify the integration of greater numbers of onboard sensors and displays for applications such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), digital cockpits, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and autonomous driving systems (ADS). Version 2.0, which will achieve 32 Gbps per single lane while boosting uplink bandwidth to 1.666 Gbps, is expected to be released in late 2023.
“Protocol Insight has been active in the MIPI test community for nearly a decade,” said Sanjiv Desai, chair of MIPI Alliance. “Tools such as the Marlin A200 will speed adoption by helping implementers of the A-PHY v2.0 specification ensure conformance while supporting interoperability within the growing A-PHY ecosystem.”
About Protocol Insight
Protocol Insight (www.protocolinsight.com) provides test and measurement solutions to customers developing mobile and mobile-influenced products. Protocol Insight has been shipping UFS and UniPro tools since 2014 and is the UFS and UniPro market leader for protocol analysis and generation. Protocol Insight contributes to the development of the UniPro specification through the MIPI UniPro and Test Working groups. For more information visit www.protocolinsight.com.
About MIPI Alliance
MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the broader mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet, and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.
About JEDEC
JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing nearly 300 member companies work together in over 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers, and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information visit www.jedec.org.
About UFSA
The Universal Flash Storage Association (UFSA) was founded in 2010 as an open trade association to promote widespread adoption and acceptance of the UFS standard. For more information about UFSA: http://www.ufsa.org.
MIPI® A-PHY® and UniPro® are a registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. UFSA and the UFS logo are trademarks of the Universal Flash Storage Association. JEDEC and the JEDEC logo are registered trademarks of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association.
