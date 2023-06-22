Watershed Ecology Institute Professional Development Workshop Scheduled for Educators This July

CONTACT:

Kayla Croteau: (603) 271-0456

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

June 22, 2023

Concord, NH – Educators who want to introduce their students to hands-on activities that help develop an understanding, awareness, and sense of stewardship toward New Hampshire’s aquatic resources are invited to attend the Watershed Ecology Institute (WEI) this July. A core component of the NH Fish and Game Department’s Watershed Education Program, the WEI will facilitate professional development through the exploration of the wildlife, people, and habitats that depend on a diversity of watershed resources.

July’s WEI workshop is intended for formal and non-formal educators of children in grades K-12 and are designed with a special focus on watershed systems and aquatic wildlife. Participants will discover hands-on activities that focus on ecological knowledge, social and political understanding, and sustaining fish and wildlife resources. All participants will receive a supporting Aquatic WILD curriculum book.

The WEI will be held from July 19–21 and run from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. The three-day workshop will be hosted by the Lake Sunapee Protective Association in Sunapee, NH. Space is limited to 15 people, to learn more about how register or for any questions about the WEI, contact Kayla Croteau: 603-271-0456 or kayla.a.croteau@wildlife.nh.gov. Registration closes July 1.

For more information about NH Fish and Game’s Watershed Education Program visit Watershed Education Program (WEP) | Education | New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (state.nh.us).



Aquatic WILD is part of Project WILD, an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.