U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 22

The United States Supreme Court has issued four new opinions.

In Pugin v. Garland the court held that an offense may “relate to” obstruction of justice under the Immigration and Nationality Act’s definition of an “aggravated felony,” 8 U. S. C. §1101(a)(43)(S), even if the offense does not require that an investigation or proceeding be pending.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-23_d18e.pdf

In Arizona v. Navajo Nation the court held that the 1868 treaty establishing the Navajo Reservation reserved necessary water to accomplish the purpose of the Navajo Reservation but did not require the United States to take affirmative steps to secure water for the Tribe.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-1484_aplc.pdf

In Yegiazaryan v. Smagin the court held that a plaintiff alleges a “domestic injury” as required by RJR Nabisco, Inc. v. European Community, 579 U. S. 325, for filing a private civil suit under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, 18 U. S. C. §1964(c), when the circumstances surrounding the injury indicate it arose in the United States.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-381_d1of.pdf

In Jones v. Hendrix the court held that the saving clause in 28 U. S. C. §2255(e) does not allow a prisoner asserting an intervening change in the interpretation of a criminal statute to circumvent the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996’s restrictions on second or successive §2255 motions by filing a habeas petition under §2241.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-857_4357.pdf