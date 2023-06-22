Job Announcement - Deputy Solicitor General

DEPUTY SOLICITOR GENERAL

Position No: 125-31487

Salary Range: Commensurate with Experience

Closing Date: June 30, 2023

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Philip Axt, Solicitor General

Summary of Work

The Deputy Solicitor General is responsible for supporting the Solicitor General of North Dakota in all aspects of his duties, with an emphasis on appellate advocacy and constitutional litigation.

Responsibilities of the Deputy Solicitor General will include:

1. Conducting thorough and exhaustive legal research on legal issues affecting the State;

2. Remaining abreast of litigation and legal developments around the nation with the potential to impact the State and its interests;

3. Advising the Solicitor General and Attorney General on legal issues of particular importance to the State;

4. Drafting high quality appellate motions and briefs;

5. Advocating on behalf of the State in the North Dakota Supreme Court and in federal courts;

6. Other duties as assigned by the Solicitor General.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family (with a wellness rider included), the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined contribution retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual leave and sick leave.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Licensed to practice law in North Dakota, or licensed to practice law in another state with the expectation of seeking admission to the North Dakota bar within one year;

2. Prior experience with appellate brief writing and oral argument will be given preference, but is not a requirement;

3. Excellent legal research skills using Westlaw, historical dictionaries, and other research tools;

4. Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

5. High ethical standards and clean discipline record;

6. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality;

7. Ability to exercise independent judgment and professional discretion while involved in litigation of particular importance to the State;

8. Willingness and reliability to devote the time and energy necessary to provide excellent legal services to the State;

9. Ability to establish and maintain harmonious working relationships with colleagues and supervisors; and

10. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, and background and criminal record checks.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

• Resume

• Cover letter with a summary that clearly explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and minimum/preferred qualifications

• 3 Professional References

• College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable for the initial application process but when the top candidate is given a conditional employment offer, they are required to present official transcripts)

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: aeisenbeis@nd.gov; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.

