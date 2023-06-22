Broken Top Brands Expands their Geotanical™ Collection for Men

Geotanical Collection Tobacco Teak Bar Soap and Beard Oil

Elevating Masculine Ambiance with Nature-Inspired Scents

Our goal was to create a collection that not only enhances masculine spaces but also evokes a sense of grounding and connection to the natural world through our carefully curated fragrances.” — Trevor Hansen

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Broken Top Brands is proud to expand their offerings for men with the Geotanical Collection that now includes nourishing beard oil and exfoliating bar soaps. This captivating collection combines the simplicity of nature with distinctive fragrances, offering a sensory experience that resonates with the discerning tastes of the modern man.

Inspired by the rugged landscapes and raw natural elements of the Pacific Northwest, the Geotanical Collection by Broken Top Brands seamlessly merges masculine aesthetics with evocative scents. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to embody the essence of nature, creating an ambiance that reflects strength, adventure, and sophistication.

“We are excited to unveil our new offerings within the Geotanical Collection, a testament to our dedication to craftsmanship and the discerning tastes of our male clientele. Our goal was to create a collection that not only enhances masculine spaces but also evokes a sense of grounding and connection to the natural world through our carefully curated fragrances. The full collection includes soy wax candles, body wash, room/man spray, solid cologne, and the newly released beard oil, and bar soaps.” -Trevor Hansen, Designer

The Geotanical Collection showcases a range of scents that capture the spirit of untamed landscapes and earthy elements. From sandalwood and musk to invigorating notes of coastal winds; to warm spices, tobacco, and leather, each fragrance is meticulously designed to transport you to the heart of nature's captivating moments.

At Broken Top Brands, sustainability is of utmost importance. The candles in the Geotanical Collection are hand-poured using soy wax, known for its clean burn and long-lasting properties. The brand's commitment to sustainability extends to their use of recyclable and reusable packaging materials, minimizing the environmental impact.

“We believe in the power of nature to inspire and invigorate the masculine spirit. Through our Geotanical Collection, we aim to provide our customers with a sensory experience that not only elevates their spaces but also aligns with their values of sustainability and quality.” - Affton Coffelt, Founder/CEO

The Geotanical Collection by Broken Top Brands is available for purchase on their website (www.brokentopcandleco.com). Customers are encouraged to explore this captivating fusion of nature and scent, creating an ambiance that reflects their unique masculine style.

ABOUT BROKEN TOP BRANDS:

Broken Top Brands is a lifestyle brand of affordable luxury. Founded in 2015 as a candle company, they have grown past our name, offering an array of home and personal care products including candles, linen sprays, lotions, soaps, diffusers, and perfumes. Every scent in their collection has been developed to have its own unique expression; notes blended from a personal catalog of family traditions, then evolved and expressed in modern context. All Broken Top Brands products are gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and cruelty-free.