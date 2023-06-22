CareSource and Radiant Alliance ink new deal

/EIN News/ -- Dayton, Ohio, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, today announced a definitive agreement with Radiant Alliance, a group of highly respected, Ohio-based nonprofits to achieve groundbreaking new capabilities for the organizations to further their community-based missions. Metta Healthcare (the parent company of Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Healthcare) and United Church Homes have formed a partnership and will become a part of a new nonprofit entity, named Radiant Alliance. Upon regulatory approval, Radiant Alliance will become an affiliate of CareSource.

Working with and through Radiant Alliance, a strategic partnership of well-established nonprofit leaders in the supportive care and housing sectors, will allow CareSource to unlock unique solutions for serving a growing number of aging Americans and others with complex health needs. Radiant Alliance will serve as an innovative platform like no other in the industry, allowing CareSource to build its best-in-class strategic capabilities as it expands nationally.

“For years, the industry has talked about the incredible benefits of bringing together the critical capabilities of housing, provider and payer to drive better life outcomes for members,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president & CEO of CareSource. “We are the first to actually do it.”

The organizations already launched several innovative pilots, which are beginning to show significant value, especially for those with complex needs. Together, the organizations will crystalize around the core principle that the place a person lives should be a deliberate and integrated component of their overall plan of care, creating new opportunities to build and deploy integrated value-based care arrangements for high-acuity populations.

“In part because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, health care is undergoing transformational change,” said Kent Anderson, CEO of Ohio’s Hospice. “Creating a partnership with CareSource enhances our ability as a health care provider to serve more patients and more communities while ensuring a positive economic impact of the communities we are privileged to serve. This partnership allows us to remain true to the origin of our mission during these transformative times, while ensuring our mission remains relevant to the communities we serve and the other health care providers we work with to serve the community.”

“Through this innovative relationship, we envision a future where older adults can age in place with the support and resources they need,” said Rev. Dr. Kenneth Daniel, president and CEO of United Church Homes. “This collaboration will enable us to make a significant impact in helping more people age abundantly, the United Church Homes core mission. Together, we are committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate care that empowers older adults to live fulfilling lives wherever they call home.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

About Radiant Alliance

An affiliation of nonprofit organizations dedicated to revolutionizing the landscape of health care through an unwavering commitment to innovation, compassionate care and the power of human connection. Current members of the affiliation include Metta Healthcare and United Church Homes. Their mission is to create a brighter future by providing access to comprehensive and supportive services across the health care continuum. With innovation as their guiding light and the human spirit as their driving force, they stand ready to create a bold future like no other. Together, they will cultivate collective growth, empower individuals to fearlessly embrace their health choices and build a health care system that nurtures the well-being of our entire community.

About Metta Healthcare

Metta Healthcare’s mission is about transforming the experience of health care by creating and providing innovative, world-class solutions that support patients and families as well as not-for-profit organizations dedicated to serving their communities through superior care and superior services. Metta Healthcare is the parent company of Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Healthcare and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Metta Healthcare employs more than 1,400 staff members and serves more than 18,000 patients each year in 59 counties throughout Ohio by providing long-term direct health care for those with chronic illness or in need of end-of-life care.

About United Church Homes

For more than 100 years, United Church Homes has been committed to providing quality housing and services to older adults. Today, UCH is the 22nd largest multisite, nonprofit senior living organization in the U.S. according to the 2022 LeadingAge Ziegler 200 ranking, serving nearly 7,000 residents in its more than 90 owned and managed market rate and affordable housing communities in 15 states and two Native American nations. United Church Homes leads with its mission to transform aging by building a culture of community, wholeness and peace for those it is privileged to serve.

