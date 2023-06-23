Summer Hair Trends 2023: Fusion of Practicality and Individuality
A subtle, sun kissed Balayage is a low-maintenance look | ©Salon Director Rachel, Lazarou Hair Duke Street
Summer 2023 is all about bold colours, textured cuts, and natural styles. Andreas Lazarou talks about the trends for this season.CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather heats up, it's time to start looking at the hair summer trends of 2023. From a low-maintenance style like beach waves to a more dramatic change in the form of bold colours, this year's summer hair trends are incredibly versatile. Andreas Lazarou - managing director of Lazarou Hair Duke Street - observes trends as part of his profession, he dives into this season’s hot trends:
“This year’s summer hair ranges from effortless cool to slick back and shiny. 2023 is all about expressing one’s own uniqueness and this season’s summer hair trends reflect that.
Carrying over from spring, bob haircuts are set to be one of the biggest hair trends in summer 2023. Bobs can be styled in a variety of ways, from sleek and straight to tousled and wavy, making it a great option for any occasion.
The classic bob haircut has been updated with modern twists, making it a versatile and stylish option for any hair type. Short bobs with choppy layers and textured ends are perfect for those looking for a low-maintenance style that still looks chic and trendy. For those who prefer longer hair, the lob (long bob) is a great option, with its shoulder-grazing length and soft, face-framing layers.
Blunt bobs are also making a comeback, with a sleek, polished look that is perfect for those who want a more sophisticated style.
For a less drastic change, curtain bangs are a great option to update a hairstyle. The retro-inspired look is having a major comeback. Curtain bangs are longer, wispy bangs that can be swept to the side, are very versatile and work well with any hair length.
Summer is known for its effortless, young and playful styles. Long lengths with beach waves are a go-to hairstyle. The effortlessly tousled and textured waves mimic the relaxed and carefree look of beach hair.
Since not everybody is blessed with long hair, hair extensions are a great way to achieve that stylish long hair look. Hair extensions do not only add length, they can also add volume and texture to the hair.
Hair extensions can be a great way to experiment with different hairstyles, from beachy waves or a sleek ponytail.
This summer we are also seeing the revival of hair accessories. Statement headbands, silk scarves, and decorative clips are a must-have to elevate a hairstyle and showcase personal style.
2023 is all about embracing the power of self-expression. Mundane hair colours are replaced with bespoke hair colour shades to match individual styles.
We see more nuanced colour shades, shades that are bespokenly created by the hairstylist for the individual client. Colour shades like personalised platinums, sandy beige blondes, rich chocolates, spice red or subtle cinnamon are finding their way into the salon.
Bold Colours stay strong in 2023. This summer, expect to see more people experimenting with bold and bright hair colours. From neon greens to bold pinks or purples, the options are endless. Whether you opt for an all-over colour or just a few streaks, this trend is all about making a statement.
On the other side of the colour spectrum we see effortless, sun-kissed looks achieved with multi-dimensional hair colour techniques. Balayage, babylights, and face-framing highlights will be popular choices to create a natural-looking glow that mimics the effects of the sun.
No matter the chosen hairstyle, protecting the hair and maintaining its integrity is vital for any hair look. Especially in summer, strong UV rays can cause the hair to become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage, it also promotes hair colour to fade quicker and cause split ends. Nourishing and replenishing hair treatments as well as hair products with SPF - such as leave-in conditioners or hair oils - should become a vital step in the individual haircare routine.”
