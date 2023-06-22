Summer Offers for Drinking & Dining at The Houstonian Hotel
Summer Social Hour at The Bar & Patio is from 3:00-6:00 p.m. with $10 Signature Cocktails and House Wines, and $5 Draft Beers.
TRIBUTE’s new summer menu features a Sage 'n' Bloom Salad that is as lovely to gaze upon as it is to eat.
The Houstonian is welcoming guests this summer with three enticing offers that will run through Labor Day weekend.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away from it all but in the middle of everything Uptown is The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, a best-kept secret for know-you-by-name service and a quiet bar and dining scene. The winding entrance and guarded gate make many believe the hotel is as private as its swanky club. But once inside, guests discover why the property, named the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas by Travel + Leisure, retains a loyal local crowd.
At TRIBUTE restaurant, chefs from Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico led by Executive Chef Neal Cox cook dishes “Houstonians love to eat” from passed-down family recipes and favorites they’ve learned from other cooks and kitchens. They create variations of beef, poultry, and seasonal seafood from places where they’ve lived and worked.
TRIBUTE’s new summer menu features a Sage 'n' Bloom Salad that is as lovely to gaze upon as it is to eat, with splashes of edible marigolds and nasturtiums tossed with baby kale, caramelized grapes, goat feta, and hibiscus vinaigrette. Also new on the menu is a King Salmon entrée with rich romesco, lima bean fricassee, spring onions, and honey-thyme glaze, Blackened Redfish served over classic crawfish étouffée, with popcorn rice and spring onion aioli, and a Crawfish Cake, with maque choux, pickled okra, chicory, and smoked bacon.
A signature TRIBUTE Dry Rub is used in-house on Post Oak wood-grilled meats and is available for guests to purchase for at-home grilling and seasoning vegetables with tastes of fresh chilis, spices, and ground ingredients.
At dusk, The Bar & Patio turns lively with after-work locals and hotel guests on weekdays, and wedding parties and neighborhood guests on weekends. Signature cocktails such as the Raspberry Smash with Plantation 3 Star Rum, lemon juice, white crème de cacao, and fresh raspberries, The Bluebonnet with Express 1908 Gin, lime juice, cucumber, mint, basil, and blackberry syrup, and the Dobel-Loma with Maestro Dobel Houstonian Edition Tequila, guava, lime, and fresh grapefruit are new to the menu.
The Live Oak Revival made with Noble Oak Rye, barrel-aged honey, orange bitters, orange peel, and Luxardo cherry is an Old Fashion Houstonian style as Noble Oak plants a tree for every bottle sold. Delicious bar dishes such as Gulf Coast Shrimp & Crab Campechana, Crawfish Hand Pies, Nachos de Carne Asada, or the famous TRIBUTE Burger are not to miss.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is welcoming guests this summer with three enticing offers that will run through Labor Day weekend. TRIBUTE restaurant and The Bar & Patio are located at The Houstonian Hotel at 111 North Post Oak Lane in Houston. Valet is complimentary for guests who dine at TRIBUTE. See www.houstonian.com/events for more information.
Smokin' Prime Rib Fridays at TRIBUTE
TRIBUTE’s house-smoked Painted Hills prime rib dinner is an ultimate beef-lover-upper-crust favorite. Painted Hills, Oregon, pasture-raise cattle perfectly, without the use of added hormones, antibiotics, or animal by-products. Each Friday, Houstonian chefs will be smoking this heavenly beef early in the morning and serving it with red wine au jus, jalapeño potato gratin, creamed baby spinach, and house-made horseradish sauce. $89+ tax per person, dine-in only each Friday through Labor Day, 5:00-10:00 p.m. To make reservations for Prime Rib Fridays call 713-685-6713 or visit OpenTable to reserve online.
Summer Social Hour at The Bar & Patio
Say cheers to summer nights with good friends and great cocktails at The Bar & Patio at The Houstonian. Enjoy one of the finest margaritas in Texas, or sample other Signature Cocktails by Sommelier Eric Blokkum. Offered daily through Labor Day from 3:00-6:00 p.m. $10 Signature Cocktails and House Wines, $5 Draft Beers.
Wine Wednesdays in TRIBUTE
Escape to The Houstonian each Wednesday for half-priced bottles of wine at TRIBUTE restaurant. Enjoy the perfect pairing of red, white, or rosé. with a Sommelier selection handpicked to complement your dining experience. Half-priced bottles of wine are offered every Wednesday through Labor Day from 5:00-10:00 p.m. To make reservations for Wine Wednesdays call 713-685-6713 or visit OpenTable to reserve online.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s new full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s new grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
Seliece Womble
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
7136149541 ext.
email us here