Polymath Dr. Matthew N. O. Sadiku Develops a Bible Study Reference
A commentary designed to expound the Epistle of St. Paul the Apostle to the RomansCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, engineer, professor emeritus, and theologian Dr. Matthew N. O. Sadiku writes “Romans: A Pentecostal Commentary”—offering a fresh perspective on the Book of Romans and providing invaluable insights for students, pastors, and Bible teachers.
In his engaging commentary, Dr. Sadiku brings clarity and simplicity to the understanding of the profound teachings contained in the Book of Romans. Drawing from the prominent New International Version (NIV), Dr. Sadiku provides verse-by-verse commentary that illuminates the biblical principles and their practical application to everyday life.
A distinguished figure in the academic and Christian communities, Dr. Sadiku adheres to the doctrine of biblical inerrancy and embraces a literalist approach to the interpretation of the text. Through meticulous research and exploration, he presents new theories on Paul’s letters to the Romans, offering readers a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural context.
The Book of Romans holds particular significance as it was the catalyst for Martin Luther’s fight against legalism and superstition during the Reformation. Dr. Sadiku’s work not only delves into the transformative power of the Book of Romans but also shares personal blessings and lessons derived from his extensive study.
With over 100 books to his name, including engineering classics, Christian works, and the widely acclaimed “Elements of Electromagnetics,” Dr. Sadiku is a renowned scholar and recipient of numerous accolades in his field. With a distinguished career spanning decades, his expertise encompasses doctoral degrees in engineering, marriage counseling, and theology. Dr. Sadiku’s passion for research and education has earned him recognition, including the prestigious McGraw-Hill/Jacob Millman Award and the Regents Professor Award. The author is now a professor emeritus of electrical and computer engineering at Prairie View A&M University. Comprehensive information about the author is available on his website at www.matthew-sadiku.com.
A must-read to deepen one’s understanding of the Book of Romans and Christ himself, “Romans: A Pentecostal Commentary” is available on Amazon and other online retailers.
