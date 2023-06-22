Submit Release
News Search

There were 127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,488 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Enjoy Summer Movies and Music on the Lawn During Live at the Library in July

Enjoy summer movies and music on the lawn beginning on July 6 with a screening of “Iron Man” and a performance by Batalá Washington, D.C.’s all-women Afro-Brazilian drumming troop. To celebrate the upcoming National Book Festival, all of the movies presented are adapted from books or comics. Plus, view a one-night curated display of items from the Library’s George S. Patton collection on July 13, and explore the Library’s newest exhibition “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America” with authors Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett on July 20.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: Enjoy Summer Movies and Music on the Lawn During Live at the Library in July

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more