Latest News: Enjoy Summer Movies and Music on the Lawn During Live at the Library in July

Enjoy summer movies and music on the lawn beginning on July 6 with a screening of “Iron Man” and a performance by Batalá Washington, D.C.’s all-women Afro-Brazilian drumming troop. To celebrate the upcoming National Book Festival, all of the movies presented are adapted from books or comics. Plus, view a one-night curated display of items from the Library’s George S. Patton collection on July 13, and explore the Library’s newest exhibition “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America” with authors Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett on July 20.

Click here for more information.