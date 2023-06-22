Latest News: Enjoy Summer Movies and Music on the Lawn During Live at the Library in July
Enjoy summer movies and music on the lawn beginning on July 6 with a screening of “Iron Man” and a performance by Batalá Washington, D.C.’s all-women Afro-Brazilian drumming troop. To celebrate the upcoming National Book Festival, all of the movies presented are adapted from books or comics. Plus, view a one-night curated display of items from the Library’s George S. Patton collection on July 13, and explore the Library’s newest exhibition “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America” with authors Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett on July 20.
Click here for more information.
You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.