85,000 Hispanics in Yonkers but not existent in City Hall & Board of Education Key Posts

Latinos want to eat at the table. Yonkers is not a ‘family’ run business where Mayor Spano can only hire his relatives, friends, and neighbors to key level positions leaving us with the scraps,” — Fernando Fuentes

(Yonkers, New York) June 22, 2023. Former Yonkers City Council Fernando Fuentes heads the newly formed Yonkers Political Action Club.

Yonkers is a very important City in the State of New York with approximately 215,000 residents becoming the 3rd Largest City in the State of New York.

Being 3rd in the State of New York brings many benefits. Yonkers receives more state and federal revenue funds because of its size and its urban problems.

Yonkers annual budget is approximately $1.2 Billion. This City Budget of $1.2 Billion dollars funds all City Departments, City Programs, City Projects and the established Yonkers Community Based Organizations.

“The Yonkers Latino community represents 40% of the population, but we only represent 15% of the City of Yonkers workforce,” said Former Councilmember and founder of Yonkers Political Action Club, Fernando Fuentes.

According to the City of Yonkers website there are 2070 employees as of 2022 out of which only 317 or 15% are identified of Latino/Hispanic descent. “Mayor Spano can do and must do better. We are under-represented in key leadership positions in the City of Yonkers. There are no deputy mayors, or key commissioners of Latino descent hired by Mayor Spano,” continued Mr. Fuentes.

The City of Yonkers website list under the administration tab 19 key administrative position out of which only 1, Carlos Moran is listed as Human Resources Administrator. The website does not list a single Latino or Hispanic in key leadership positions in the Mayor’s Office, Office of the Corporation Counsel, Yonkers Police Department, Fire Department, Publics Works, Department of Finance, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Engineering, Office of Constituent Services, Office For The Aging, Veteran’s Services



The City of Yonkers under the leadership of Mayor Mike Spano does not have a Latino in his cabinet. “We as Latinos want to eat at the table. The City of Yonkers is not a ‘family’ run business where Mayor Spano can only hire his relatives, friends, and neighbors to key level positions leaving us with the scraps,” added Fernando Fuentes.

The Yonkers Political Action Club was created for the purpose of be highlighting the issues of importance for the Yonkers Latino Community.

